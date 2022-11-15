World Cup 2022: Kamaldeen, Djiku and Aidoo to complete players arrival today

France-based Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku alongside Celta Vigo defender Jospeh Aidoo will join the Black Stars team on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Twenty-three players have already arrived in camp as preparations begin ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Captain Andre Ayew who was first to arrive in camp has been joined by Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Kamaldeen, Aidoo and Djiku will complete the squad on Tuesday.

Ghana will engage Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday before the World Cup opener against Portugal on November 24.

They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.