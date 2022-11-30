World Cup 2022: Kamaldeen Sulemana celebrates Ghana win over South Korea with heartwarming moment with his mum 

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana celebrated the win over South Korea with a heart warming photo with his mum at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

The Stade Rennes winger made his World Cup debut against the Koreans after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

A brace from Mohammed Kudus and Salisu Mohammed ensured the Black Stars still have a chance of progressing to the Round of 16 after beating South Korea 3-2.

The former Nordsjaelland after the game went into the stands to celebrate the victory with his mum and also that of Mohammed Kudus.

He joined them in the stands for a photo session before departing to the tunnel to join his teammates.