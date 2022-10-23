World Cup 2022: Key Ghana defender Alexander Djiku injured 28 days to tournament

Alexander Djiku requested a substitution due to an injury sustained during Strasbourg's Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Sunday.

In the 26th minute, the defender felt pain and gestured for medical attention, and he was replaced two minutes later by Julien Stephan.

The extent of the injury is unknown, but with only 28 days until the start of the World Cup, Ghanaians are concerned.

The central defender is the Black Stars' first choice as they attempt to qualify from a difficult group and reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Djiku was heavily involved in the qualifiers and has been extremely consistent since making his debut in 2020. He has made 15 appearances and was excellent in Abuja when Ghana defeated Nigeria to secure their World Cup spot.

Ghanaians and Black Stars will be hoping that his injury is not serious enough to keep him out of the tournament, as Djiku's absence will be a blow to the four-time African champions.

The 28-year-old was born in France but successfully switched to play for Ghana, his father's home country. Djiku's mother is reportedly Senegalese.

Otto Addo's provisional squad includes Djiku, and the German-born tactician will be watching the situation with the hope that it isn't serious enough to keep the centre-back out of the group stage games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.