World Cup 2022: Kim Min-jae nor Hwang Hee-chan to miss South Korea clash against Ghana

South Korea have suffered two injury blows, as neither Kim Min-jae nor Hwang Hee-chan will be available for the match against Ghana.

The two players, according to coach Paulo Bento, will not play in Monday's crucial match at the Education Stadium.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae was injured in the first match against Uruguay, while Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan was injured before the tournament.

“Neither Kim Min-jae nor Hwang Hee-chan can play,” Bento said. “Kim Min-jae doesn’t know yet. He corrected me, saying, “I will decide tomorrow morning.” Regarding Hwang Hee-chan, “It is difficult. He will not be able to play tomorrow,” he reaffirmed.

South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 but struggled in the final third, while Ghana fell to Portugal 3-2.

The Koreans are one point ahead of Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana is currently second in the standings, but another loss would eliminate them from the World Cup.