World Cup 2022: Kim Min-jae won't be 100% fit even if he dramatically returns against Ghana

South Korea star defender Kim Min-jae won't be fit enough to face Ghana even if he dramatically returns to the starting line in the crunch tie at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

The 26-year-old has skipped training since he suffered a calf injury in the side's 0-0 draw against Uruguay last week.

The Napoli defender is racing against time to be fit in time for the showdown against the African giants.

However, it appears more unlikely that he will be involved after missing several days of training due to the setback.

Coach Paul Bento has revealed he will make a late, late decision on the outstanding defender before the match against the Black Stars in Al Rayyan.

What is remarkably striking though is that even if he dramatically returns to the starting line up, his condition will not be 100%, which inevitably deepens Bento’s defense concerns.

Kim sustained the injury during Korea’s first match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Uruguay.

In the second half, Kim slipped trying to chase down Darwin Nunez of Uruguay. After laying down on the field in pain, Kim continued to push through the full match while holding Uruguay to a 0-0 draw.

However, Kim has been unable to attend training since the match because of the lingering pain from the injury. He has now skipped three straight days of training.

Kim has for years been the center of the Korean back line, but was enjoying his biggest heyday yet, just before coming to the World Cup.

The player's role as a defender is crucial at the World Cup, especially with top forwards Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan not quite in peak condition.