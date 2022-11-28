World Cup 2022: South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor after Ghana defeat

South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa expressed his displeasure with referee Anthony Taylor after their 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday.

Costa attended the press conference after his manager, Paulo Bento, was sent off after the game for aggressively approaching the English referee.

Bento was enraged Taylor called time on the game after South Korea won a corner and was about to take it as they poured forward an equaliser.

"We had the opportunity to have a corner kick, the referee took that opportunity away from us," assistant coach Sergio Costa said after the game.

"Paulo [Bento] reacted, I was close by and he said nothing that was inappropriate to the referee. It was a reaction from a person that felt a lack of fairness at the end of the match.

"It is a normal reaction from someone that did everything to win and didn't. We can feel sad and we can feel a lack of justice. We gave our souls on the pitch."

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid being eliminated early and appeared to be on their way to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

Gue-Sung Cho, however, equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winner in the 68th minute.

Ghana's victory sets up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that eliminated them in a contentious manner 12 years ago.