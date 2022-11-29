World Cup 2022: Korea forward Cho Kyu-seong reaches one million followers on Instagram after Ghana game

South Korea forward Cho Kyu-seong has become an internet sensation following his performance against Ghana.

The Jeonbuk Hyundai forward has seen his followers skyrocketed to a million followers after his brace against Ghana despite South Korea's 3-2 defeat at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

In the first game against Uruguay his Instagram following skyrocketed less than 24 hours after making his World Cup debut last Thursday at the Al Rayyan stadium.

Kyu-seong, who had 40,000 followers before the game, gained 260,000 more followers at the end of the match.

In the 13th minute of the second half, when the score was 0-2, he shook the net by connecting Lee Kang-in’s perfect cross to a header.

It didn't stop here. Three minutes later, in the 16th minute of the second half, Kim Jin-soo's cross turned into a header. His tenacity to fly high and hit the head with the Ghana defense in between stood out. Cho Kyu-seong scored multiple goals to make the game 2-2.

On Instagram, Cho Kyu-sung has amassed more than one million followers.

He had fewer than 100,000 followers before the World Cup began, but this number increased dramatically after he gained notice for his attractiveness after being removed from the lineup for the match against Uruguay.

He demonstrated in this match that he had both incredible talents and amazing appearance.