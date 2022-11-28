World Cup 2022: Korean journalists predict 2-1 win against Ghana 

Some Korean journalists covering the FIFA World Cup have predicted a 2-1 win for the side against Ghana in their second group game.

Korea have a point from their opening game against Uruguay and are searching for a win to enhance their chances of reaching the Round of 16 stage.

Ahead of the game against Ghana at the Education City Stadium, some journalists have made a bold prediction on the scores and what the team should expect.

Commentator Han Joon-hee predicted in an interview with CBS, “Korea will win 2-1 against Ghana.”

"Korea has an advantage over Ghana," and "Korea's match against Uruguay ended in a draw, but Ghana lost to Portugal."

He continued, “Ghana can rush into an attack,” and “At this time, Korea must go with a strategy to succeed in scoring by digging into Ghana’s weak defense.”

Commentator Jo Won-hee also said, “With the performance of the Korean national team, we can beat Ghana.”

Korea are in limbo over the fitness of striker Hwang Eui-chan and defender Kim Min-jae ahead of the Ghana game.