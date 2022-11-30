World Cup 2022: "Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly"- European tabloids hail Ghana midfielder

Mohammed Kudus has grabbed the attention of the world with his outstanding display in the game between Ghana and South Korea.

The 22-year-old netted a brace as Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 at the Education City stadium on Monday.

His performance earned him the Man of the Match award and top European news portals have been raving about the player.

"Kudus, had the last word in a compelling and intense spectacle," wrote The Guardian .

German newspaper Der Westen added: "Kudus is a jewel and is making a name for himself at the World Cup. He also enchanted everyone during South Korea - Ghana and was again the best man on the field. He could be the big discovery of the tournament."

La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote: "Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly. The World Cup confirms all the praise about the Ghanaian attacker, who is overflowing with talent. There is no shortage of dribbling, speed and physical strength. Kudus is someone who doesn't feel inferior to Neymar at the age of 22."

"Kudus presents itself to the world," said Mundo Deportivo.

"Kudus is undoubtedly one of the surprises of the tournament. In addition, he is already a serious candidate to be included in the star team of the group stage. Ajax can cash in."