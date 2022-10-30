World Cup 2022: Kwesi Nyantakyi urges Black Stars coach Otto Addo to produce desired results in Qatar

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi believes Black Stars "have some of the best players" and it is up to coach Otto Addo to manage them properly and ensure that the team achieves the desired results in Qatar.

According to Nyantakyi, players at the top of their game like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Salisu can make a big difference for the Black Stars.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team entering the World Cup, Nyantakyi believes the Black Stars can succeed with the right management, something he has tasked Otto Addo and GFA President Kurt Okraku with ensuring.

"I think we have some of the best players; you can’t take anything away from [Mohammed] Kudus. Kudus can play in any team in the world, you can’t take anything from Thomas Partey, and you can’t take anything away from Inaki Williams who’s now in the team," Nyantakyi told Joy Sports.

"[Mohammed] Salisu is at the prime of his career. We have some of the best players, the rest of the work now is to manage these players, blend them and ensure that they produce the desired results for us. That is the responsibility of Otto Addo and the management of the FA led by my good friend, Kurt Okraku."

The World Cup begins on November 20, with the Black Stars' first game against Portugal on November 24. Following that, the four-time African champions will face South Korea and Uruguay to round out their group stage campaign.