World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe sends classy message to PSG teammate after France beat Morocco

France star Kylian Mbappe shared a heartwarming moment with Paris Saint Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after their semi-final victory over Morocco.

The Atlas Lions' fairytale journey at the World Cup was ended by the world champions after a 2-0 victory at Al Bayt.

Goals at either side of the half from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ensured France made it back-to-back finals at the global stage.

After the game, Mbappe had to find Hakimi and share some words of encouragement with the Moroccan right-back.

"Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," he wrote on Twitter.

Hakimi and his teammates will face Croatia in the third and fourth place playoff on Saturday. Morocco will become the first country from Africa to finish third if they beat Croatia.

Meanwhile, France will be hoping to defend their title against the Albeceleste of Argentina on Sunday at the iconic Lusail stadium.