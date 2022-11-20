World Cup 2022: Laryea Kingston backs Ghana to qualify from tough Group H

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has backed Ghana to advance from Group H, which he admits is a tough group.

Black Stars are preparing for their first game of the tournament which is against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

After that, the four-time African champions will play South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2).

“We’ll take it a game at a time. We are in a group that is very tough. The good thing for us is that we’ve played two teams in that group before, and we know what they are capable of doing," he said as reported by Citi Sports.

"For me, I think it’s a plus for us. We’ll do our background check on them and approach a game at a time. But I believe we going to go through our group.

"I’m sure in the current players that are going to represent us. They’ll have some videos about former players that are, are rooting and rallying behind them. For me, I think it’s a huge motivation for the team," he added.

Ghana's best World Cup performance came in 2010 when they reached the last eight.