World Cup 2022: Lee Kang confirms readiness to help Korea as 'a starter or substitute'

South Korea midfilder Lee Kang-in says he is ready to do his best for the team whenever he is selected to play.

The Mallorca midfielder came on as a substitute to play in Korea's 3-2 defeat against Ghana at the Education City Stadium in the second group game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Ghana had taken a two-goal led in the first half through Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.

After recess Korea coach Paul Bento made some changes which saw the Asian side get the equalizer through Cho Kyu-seong who scored a brace.

Lee Kang-in registered an assist for Korea's second goal in the 69th minute with a fantastic cross to Cho Kyu-seong.

Speaking at the mix zone Lee Kang-in said he is ready to give his all anytime the coach counts on him after being asked if he would have loved to start the game against Ghana.

"Whether it's a starter or a substitute, I'm just playing as a player. And 100% with the director. Whatever it is (starting or replacing), I will do my best for my teammates and Korea.”

South Korea must beat Portugal in their final group game to have any chance of progressing to the round of 16.