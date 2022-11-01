World Cup 2022: Legend Dan Owusu pleads with government to fly retired stars to Qatar

Ghana legend Dan Owusu has pleaded with the government to fly retired stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A number of former stars embarked on a walk campaign to whip up interest in the West African nation ahead of the global showpiece.

Former stars including Isaac Vorsah, Derrick Boateng, Tony Baffour, Kwame Ayew, Karim Abdul, Razak, Augustine Arhinful and Prince Tagoe amongst others took part in the one-day exercise in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

And Dan Owusu, who enjoyed a tremendous career for both club and country, has urged the government to fly fans to Qatar.

“Some of us want to go to Qatar and support the boys so that they can put up their best. We can offer our advice, talk, and psyche them when they are going to take on their opponents," he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“Most of the current players will be motivated and inspired to see some of us there and taking former players to tournaments is not a new thing, especially in Europe.

He added: “This walk is the first of its kind and I think it will bring the legends together as we support the Black Stars to excel at the upcoming World Cup.”