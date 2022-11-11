World Cup 2022: Legendary striker Samuel Eto'o predicts all African final; Cameroon vs. Morocco

Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President Samuel Eto'o has predicted his country will win the World Cup at the end of the tournament.

The former Cameroon star has made no secret of the fact that he's expecting big things from the Indomitable Lions at the tournament in Qatar.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 and ends on December 18, 2022.

Eto'o who made four appearances at the World's biggest tournament with Cameroon says the 2022 tournament represents Africa's best opportunity yet to finally get their hands on the biggest prize in football.

"Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven't always shown our best face up to now," Eto'o said, in his capacity as an ambassador for Qatar Legacy, in a statement received by ESPN.

"During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they're ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but also to win it.

"Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco."

The Indomitable Lions who are making a record-eighth World Cup appearance, have been drawn in Group G alongside favourites Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Cameroon begin their campaign against Switzerland at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, on November 24 before they face Switzerland and Serbia subsequently.