World Cup 2022: Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed's debut Ghana call-up confirmed

Salis Abdul Samed has been named to Ghana's preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup, receiving his debut Black Stars call-up

The RC Lens midfielder revealed last month that he had been invited, and it was confirmed on Friday after coach Otto Addo named the 55-man squad.

"The coach sent me a message this (Saturday) morning, he said to me: “You are going to be on the list." Salis is reported to have told Sportsworld in October.

"Everyone’s dream is to be at the World Cup and that is my dream too. I want to be in the final 26."

The 22-year-old is one of Ghana's most consistent players abroad, putting in impressive performances on a weekly basis in France's top flight.

In France, he is regarded as one of the best summer signings, having moved from Clermont Foot to RC Lens in a 5 million euro deal.

Ghana hope to surprise the world by advancing from a tough Group H, which includes former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, who are one of the eight countries to have won the World Cup.

Ghana's first match will be against Portugal on November 24, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay to round out the group stage on December 18.

Ghana's best performance in a World Cup so far was reaching the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010. They came mightily close to making the final four.

The final 26-man squad will be announced by 14 November, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists.