World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi finally surpasses Asamoah Gyan's record at the tournament

Lionel Messi has netted his seventh goal at the World Cup to beat legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan on the list of scorers at the global showpiece.

The Argentina captain needed five tournaments to surpass the former Black Stars skipper, who will miss the 2022 edition after failing to make the Ghana team.

Gyan scored six goals in three editions, scoring at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

He scored one in Germany, before adding three at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as Ghana reached the quarter-finals. His scored two in Brazil with his last against Portugal.

Meanwhile, Messi scored at the 2006, 2014, 2018 and the 2022 World Cups.

Gyan turned 37 years on Tuesday and these days works as a pundit for South African TV channel Super Sport.

He is yet to retire from the game despite last playing for the Black Stars in 2019.