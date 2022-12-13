GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Luis Enrique reveals why Spain lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals 

Published on: 13 December 2022
Former Spain coach Luis Enrique has admitted his team lost to a better Moroccan side in the quarter finals of the World Cup.

The 2010 World Champions were eliminated on penalties in the Round of 16 by Morocco.

Luis Enrique who resigned from his post after the World Cup exit revealed in an interview why his team lost.

"We did not play a good match against Morocco," Enrique said in remarks reported by Marca.

"I was with the team for about 4 years. It was time for a change. I was calm in my decision."

He added, "We could have done a better job. I tried to choose the best players, and if I had gone back in time, I would have changed one player and replaced him with another, but I will not reveal his name."

He continued, "I signed a 4-year contract after the Euros, and they wanted to renew my contract, but I said we will talk after the World Cup."

 

 

