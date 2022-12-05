World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez slams FIFA after Uruguay's elimination

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has slammed FIFA following his country's exit from the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The former Barcelona striker blamed the world governing football body for Uruguay's exit in the competition.

Suarez claims FIFA has an agenda against Uruguay as they were denied two penalties in the game against Ghana.

Despite Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana they failed to progress to the Round of 16.

Suarez was so upset after the game and slammed FIFA after the match, claiming they are “against” his nation.

“The Josema (Gimenez) penalty was detrimental to us because of the goals conceded and so was the one given to Darwin,” said Suarez.

“The people at FIFA and the Referees Committee have to give explanations as to what they are basing their decision to award the incredible penalties that are being awarded and we didn’t get two today.

“It’s not an excuse, but we also have to respond to that lack of power.

“After the game I wanted to see my children and the FIFA people told me no, when a France player was with his children on the bench. It seems that Uruguay has to have more power, FIFA is always against Uruguay.”

Korea beat Uruguay to second place in Group H on goals scored.

The South American side were beaten by Portugal on matchday two after a goalless draw against Korea.