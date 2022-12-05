World Cup 2022: Luiz Suarez booed and left in tears as Ghana fans mocked Uruguay striker

Both Ghana and Uruguay crashed out of the World Cup despite the South American side winning 2-0 in the final game of group H at Al Wakrah in Doha.

Ghana started the game brightly and were awarded a penalty but it was missed by captain Andre Ayew. The game would then turn on its head immediately with Giorgian de Arrascaeta scoring two goals to momentarily put his side in the driving seat.

South Korea held their nerves in the other game to beat Portugal which saw them snatch the second spot of qualification. It's the first time Uruguay have failed to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup in four editions.

There were unsavoury scenes at the full-time whistle as the Uruguay players and staff surrounded the referee. Here are some of the moments you might have missed from watching from home.

Burna boy music

At half time with Ghana losing 2-0 the DJ in the stadium did everything possible to lift the spirit of the Ghanaian fans with music from their west African neighbours Burna Boy who is loved in the West African country.

They then followed it up with another artist from Ghana called king promise as fans who were visibly down sang along. There was also a mixture of Uruguayan music also before it was interrupted by the sudden return of the players to the pitch.

Ghana coach gesturing that it was a dive

As Uruguay ran riot after being two goals up - Darwin Nunez ran through on goal and was hustled and brought down by Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey. VAR intervened and asked the referee to go and have a look and as he did Ghana’s coach was on the touch line gesturing to him that it was a dive. Not that it made a difference in the grand scheme of things but the referee for the first time in this competition maintained his call and insisted it was not a penalty as he initially called.

Suarez booed off the pitch by the Ghana fans

One of the most hated figures in African football is Suarez and Ghanaians had billed this game as a chance to get some revenge against the former Liverpool striker. They hoped they could knock Uruguay out out but in the end it was the former Liverpool striker who had the better game.

Being involved with the two goals as his side went on to win the game but crashed out of the tournament.

Ghana fans cheer as results of South Korea come in As Ghana were losing and knowing they were heading out of the World Cup, Ghanaian fans rejoiced as they heard news that South Korea had taken the lead against Portugal.

Some of the Ghanaian fans were heard chanting Korea as the game went on knowing that Ghana would be pulling Uruguay with them if the scoreline stayed the same. This was not the way they envisaged the game.

The colourful musical band of Ghana Ghana always bring their personality and colour to the World Cup and even though plenty of talks focused on this being a revenge game for the West African country, their fans focused on the music with plenty of them coloured in their national colours.

They had their faces also dressed in red, gold and green and just never stopped dancing from the first minute all the way till the referee blew his whistle. The stadium got louder every time Ghana made a good move or a player from the West African country.

By Rahman Osman