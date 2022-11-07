World Cup 2022: Man City star Erling Haaland snubs Ghana as he picks his favourite African side

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has snubbed Ghana in favour of Senegal ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in 16 appearances for the Etihad during his explosive start to his career, will not be travelling to Qatar because Norway did not qualify for the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the World Cup this month, Haaland predicts Senegal will advance far ahead of the other African teams, Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon, and Tunisia.

When asked by SuperSportTV which African team was the best at the tournament, Haaland said: "I think Senegal will do really well."

"They are a strong team and they have so many strong players. So I think Senegal will do the best out of those."

Senegal will travel to Qatar with a star-studded squad. They can call on Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich, Idrissa Gana Gueye of Everton, and Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.

They are in Group H with host Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands.

Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, while Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

No African team has ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals. In previous tournaments, Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all came close to making history.