World Cup 2022: Man United stars to face Ghana in Qatar

Manchester United have congratulated three of their players on their selection to the Portugal national team ahead of the World Cup.

On Thursday, Portugal announced their squad, which included Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, both key players for the Premier League giants.

“Ronaldo, who became the all-time top scorer in men's international football last year, is aiming for another record in Qatar."

“Fernandes will participate in his third tournament with Portugal after the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020. Dalot started a great season at United and was selected for his first World Cup," the club wrote on their website.

The trio are important players for Portugal and are expected to line up when the former European champions face Ghana on November 24.

Portugal and Ghana met at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Ronaldo scoring the winner to secure a 2-1 victory for The Selection of the Shields.