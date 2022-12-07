World Cup 2022: Marriage proposals pour in for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus after heroics

A lot of Ghanaian ladies are raving about Mohammed Kudus and have expressed interest in gettingq married to the Ajax star.

Kudus has now become a household name in Ghana following his heroics for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ajax midfielder made three goal contributions in the tournament, scoring two and assisting one as the Black Stars exited the group stage.

The 23-year-old made a huge impact in his first major tournament for the Ghana national team, and also send signals to top European clubs with his performances ahead of the January transfer window.

Kudus has gotten the attention of the ladies being the star player for the Ghana national team at the tournament.

Just like Junior Agogo during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana, Kudus is the most sought after gentleman in the country.

Kudus images and videos has gone viral mainly because of marriage proposal from some Ghanaian ladies on social media.

One lady on her post shared a wedding invitation which had Mohammed Kudus as the groom to be.

Very hilarious but the former Nordsjaelland midfielder is the hottest and most wanted boy in the country.