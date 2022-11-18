World Cup 2022: "Me and my brother know what to expect at the tournament"- Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has revealed the experience of himself and his brother Jordan Ayew will play a huge role for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew has been to two World Cups, the 2010 and 2014 editions while Jordan was in Brazil.

Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, the brothers remain the only survivors from the World Cup eight years ago.

Ayew believes a lot will be expected from them but insists it is a collective job.

"Both of us are capable of making our own mark and playing at the highest level. We’ll go out there to do our best for Ghana and make the country proud," he told FIFA.com.

"I played in two World Cups, Jordan in one, so we know what to expect but it’s ultimately a collective effort, not just the two of us. The whole team has to come together, work hard and give our best. I think each of the players has what it takes to make their country proud on this world stage," he added.