World Cup 2022: Messi banking on Morocco's tenacity to halt Mbappe's progress

The battle for the 2022 World Cup golden boot is raging between Argentine Lionel Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's highest-scoring player ahead of the semi-finals.

Mbappe leads the scorers' list with five goals, including one against Australia, two against Denmark, and another two in the round of 16 win over Poland, but he failed to score against Tunisia and England.

Messi ranks second with 4 goals, with a goal in Saudi Arabia from a penalty kick, and the same in front of Mexico, Australia and the Netherlands, and he missed the scoring against Poland.

Messi has not achieved the World Cup golden shoe before, and his best version was the one that was held in Brazil in 2014 when he scored 4 goals.

In the same way, the French star hasn’t won the top award, noting that he scored 4 goals in the Russia 2018 edition.

The French and Argentine teams reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, as South Americans face CroatiaTuesday, while the defending champions meet Morocco on Wednesday.

Perhaps the brilliance of the Argentine star only in front of the Croatian national team is not enough to snatch the golden boot, but he also needs to stop the advance of Mbappe, his colleague in Paris Saint-Germain, towards widening the difference between them.

The attack line of the roosters, led by Killian, collides with the barricades of Morocco coach Walid Rekragui, who succeeded in filling all the gaps throughout his matches in the World Cup.

Mbappe's task becomes more difficult during the confrontation with Morocco, who have the strongest line of defence in the tournament. The Atlas Lions have conceded only once, with an own goal scored by Nayef Akrad in the Canada match at the end of the group stage.

And confirms this toughness, the goalkeeper of the Lions national team, the giant Yassin Bono, who failed the Spanish national team during the round of 16 to shake its net during the penalty shootouts that he fought after the end of the original and extra time with a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Messi tries to reappear by scoring one or more goals during his match against Croatia, which is less defensively solid than Morocco, as he conceded 3 goals.