World Cup 2022: Michael Oti Adjei's five takeaways from Ghana's defeat to Portugal in Qatar [VIDEO]

Ghana lost their opening game in the 2022 World Cup to Portugal after conceding a controversial penalty and two quick goals in the second half.

The Black Stars played a brave first half and did well to recover after Ronaldo opened the scoring, but were caught on the break twice in a few minutes to drop points in a game that they could have easily avoided defeat.

Experienced sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei said in his five takeaways from the tense match that several factors, including bad refereeing, contributed to the Black Stars' defeat in Doha.

Watch the video below.