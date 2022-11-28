World Cup 2022: Michael Owen hails Jordan Ayew's Beckham-esque performance agaist South Korea

Former England star Michael Owen was effusive in his praise for Jordan Ayew, who silenced his critics with an outstanding performance against South Korea on Monday.

After Ghana's 1-0 loss to Portugal last Thursday, the Crystal Palace star faced a barrage of criticism. The striker came on as a second-half substitute and lost the ball twice, allowing Portugal to win in Doha.

However, he was handed a start against the Asians at the Education City Stadium, and he proved his critics wrong by helping Ghana win the tense game 3-2.

Ayew won a free kick and swung in dangerously, which Mohammed Salisu converted for Ghana's first goal.

Minutes later, Ayew whipped in a fantastic ball from the left wing to Kudus, who nodded home from six yards into the bottom corner.

"Jordan Ayew played like Beckham. That cross and performance from him is simply perfect,” Owen said on SuperSport.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Ghana held on for their first World Cup victory since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, setting up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that knocked them out in controversial fashion 12 years ago.