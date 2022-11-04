World Cup 2022: Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso returns to Ghana squad after making provisional list for Qatar

Experienced midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has made a return to the Black Stars after being named in the preliminary squad list for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo released a 55-man provisional squad for this month's World Cup tournament on Friday, November 4, 2022 which includes Wakaso.

The KAS Eupen midfielder was snubbed for the two international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua in September but has been listed in the provisional squad for the Mundial.

The 32-year-old has 70 caps and 13 goals for the Black Stars since making his senior debut at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in a 2-2 draw against Germany.

Wakaso is expected to make the final squad for next month's World Cup which will be submitted to FIFA on November 14, 2022.

This will be the central midfielder's second World Cup appearance if he is included in the final squad having featured in the 2014 edition.

The workaholic midfielder has been in decent form for Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season since he joined from Chinese side Shenzhen FC.

Wakaso has played 7 matches for Eupen in the Belgian top-flight this season.

Ghana found themselves in Group H of the World Cup along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.