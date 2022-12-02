World Cup 2022: Mike Tyson to Canelo Álvarez: "If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to return to the ring"

MIKE TYSON has warned Canelo Alvarez he'll deal with him in the ring if he lays a finger on Lionel Messi.

Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo threatened Messi after a photo appeared to show the footy star kicking a Mexico shirt that lay on the dressing room floor after Argentina's World Cup win over The Tricolour.

Cntroversy sparked earlier this week when boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez hit out at Lionel Messi for allegedly stepping on a Mexican national team shirt while celebrating Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico in the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Following his remarks, boxing legend Mike Tyson jumped to Messi's defence, warning Canelo that he would be willing to return to action in a bout against the Mexican boxer.

"Someone called 'Canelo' threatened Messi," Tyson told BBO Sports.

"If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to return to the ring."

Canelo already apologized to Messi

The Mexican boxer took to Twitter to indicate tha he got carried away, issuing an apology to the Paris Saint-Germain star and people from Argentina.

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place so I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," Canelo wrote.

"Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

Messi's remarks

The PSG forward was asked about Canelo's comments after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday.

Messi stressed that he had no intention to disrespect Mexican people.

"It was a misunderstanding," he noted.

Source: Marca