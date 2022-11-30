World Cup 2022 : Mohammed Kudus confirms Black Stars readiness for Uruguay match

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus says the team is ready for the game against Uruguay in their final group game on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub stadium.

Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in their second group game on Monday to enhance their chances of progressing to the round of 16.

Kudus, who was adjudged the man of the match also set a new record to become the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single World Cup match.

Speaking in an interview after picking up the Budweiser Man of the Match award, the Ajax midfielder said it is time for the team to rest and focus on the Uruguay game.

"We got three points today and the focus is on Uruguay. So, we'll go in with the same mentality and attitude.

"I know everyone is up for it. Now we just recover and rest well and then get ready for the next game".

The 22-year-old dedicated his man of the match award to his teammates.

"I will give it to everyone. I think all the players on the pitch and the bench played their part so it's a collective trophy.

"Everyone played their part for us to win the game today. We are approaching one game at a time.

Captain Andre Ayew in a post on his social media page said he is looking forward to the game against Uruguay on Friday.

“Alhamdulilah, Great performance from the squad looking to Friday”

Coach Otto Addo also mentioned that it will be a different approach for the Uruguay game.

“It is a different approach, a different team,” said Addo. “They have very good strikers, lots of experience and they are a very compact, very good team.

“It will be very difficult just like every match.

“We said before the tournament started every game will be on edge, and we have to be at our best to beat them.”

Ghana will need a win to secure an automatic spot in the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup.