World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus dedicates Man of the Match award to Ghana teammates 

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has commended his teammates for the win against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium.

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against the Koreans to pick their first win of the tournament.

A brace from Mohammed Kudus and Salisu Mohammed ensured Ghana go into the final group game against Uruguay in need of a point or win to qualify.

Kudus who became the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a FIFA World Cup match was awarded the man of the match.

Speaking in an interview after picking up the Budweiser Man of the Match award, the Ajax midfielder dedicated the award and win to his teammates.

"I will give it to everyone. I think all the players on the pitch and on the bench played their part so its a collective trophy.

"Everyone played their part for us to win the game today. We are approaching one game at a time.

"We got three points today and the focus is on Uruguay. So, we'll go in with the same mentality and attitude

"I know everyone is up for it. Now we just recover and rest well and then get ready for the next game", he added.