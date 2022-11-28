World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus sets Ghana record after brace against South Korea

Mohammed Kudus became the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single World Cup game after he scored a brace in the Black Stars 3-2 victory over South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium.

The 22-year-old Ajax midfielder rose to the occasion twice in the tense match to ensure that the four-time African champions kept alive their World Cup hopes.

Kudus, a product of the famous Ghana-based Right to Dream Academy, was deservedly awarded man of the match of the tense clash.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Ghana held on for their first World Cup victory since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, setting up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that knocked them out in controversial fashion 12 years ago.