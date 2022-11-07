World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus wants to leave a mark in Qatar, opens up on personal ambition 

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus says his target is to leave a mark at the Qatar World Cup.

The 22-year-old will be making his first appearance in a major tournament for the senior national football team.

Kudus missed Ghana's participation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January due to injury.

The former Nordsjaelland is delighted to be going to the World Cup and is focused on leaving a mark and also helping the Black Stars to do well.

"It feels really good to be honest [going to my first world cup] but it will be better with better performances and leaving a mark over there [in Qatar]. The goal is not just to play at the World Cup. The goal is to leave a mark as a nation and we really want to do well,” Kudus Mohammed told TV3

He aims to make it to the knockout round and kick on from there.

“My personal goal comes with the team and it’s because if the team doesn’t go far then the personal goals don’t come in. Like I said before, the main goal is to help the team get out of the group. The further we go, the more they see the individuals.”

“I think it’s one step at a time. Right now the main focus is to get out of the group and the next challenge comes,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus has been named in Coach Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad and is among some key players to make the final squad which will be submitted to FIFA on November 10.