World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus wins MOTM after inspiring Ghana win over South Korea

Mohammed Kudus deservedly won the man of the match award after leading Ghana to a crucial World Cup victory over South Korea on Monday.

The Ajax man shone on the big stage, scoring two brilliant goals to lead Ghana to a 3-2 victory at the Education City Stadium.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Ghana held on for their first World Cup victory since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, setting up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that knocked them out in controversial fashion 12 years ago.