World Cup 2022: Mohammed Salisu sets Ghana record with goal against South Korea

Mohammed Salisu's goal against South Korea on Monday made him the first Ghana defender to score in the World Cup.

The Southampton defender reacted quickly in the box to score the opener in the tense 3-2 win for the Black Stars at the Education City Stadium.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid being eliminated early and appeared to be on their way to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime, with Crystal Palace ace contributing to the first goal and assisting the second.

Gue-Sung Cho, however, equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winner in the 68th minute.

Ghana's victory sets up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that eliminated them in a contentious manner 12 years ago.