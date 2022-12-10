World Cup 2022: Morocco beat Portugal to reach semifinal

Morocco became the first African country to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup following their 1-0 win over Portugal.

Youssef En-Nesyri got the only goal in a dramatic 1-0 win at Al Thumama and denied Portugal what would have been a place in the last four for the first time for 16 years.

Morocco, who had substitute Walid Cheddira sent off late on finished the game with 10-men.

The North African side held onto their lead in the first half as Portugal chased for the equalizer throughout the second half with star player Cristiano Ronaldo coming on as a substitute.

Morocco has set up a semifinal against either France or England at Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, where they will again be supported by a fierce crowd who roared them past Portugal.