World Cup 2022: Morocco captain Roman Saiss set to miss semifinal game against France 

Moroccan coach Walid Rekragui is sweating on the fitness of team captain Roman Saiss ahead of the semifinal game against France on Wednesday.

The Moroccan skipper was in tears as he was taken off the field on a stretcher 13 minutes into The Atlas Lions' 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday.

The former Wolves defender is still suffering from pain in the posterior thigh muscle and is likely to be ruled out of the game.

According to sources in the team's camp, Saiss is racing against time and doing his best to be ready for the France match, as he stated that he "would like to play even with one foot."

However Nayef Akrad and Nawsir Mazrawi could be cleared to make the match day squad against France.

The two players missed the quarter-final game against Portugal due to injury.

"Mazrawi trained according to strict precautionary measures that he received from the technical and medical staff of the Lions team, for fear of worsening his condition and re-injury.", a source in the team's camp said.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions will be going all out against France when the two teams face off at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.