World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui backs France to beat Argentina in final

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has backed France to win the World Cup title when they face Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

The defending champions made it back-to-back finals after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

Morocco had an incredible run in the tournament being the first African country to play in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

The North African side defeated Belgium, Spain, Portugal to reach the semifinals.

Speaking at the post-match, Regragui indicated his team lost to France in the semis due to individual mistakes.

“The match was difficult, especially after scoring early for For the French national team, which remained on its plan.

"Some individual mistakes were the cause of the loss... I wanted to score the goal to instill doubt in the hearts of the French players... but I congratulate the French national team, which succeeded in winning by half chances."

"The physical factor exhausted the Lions' players. Some players played at 60% of what they had.", Regragui said at the conference.

The former Wydad Athletic coach congratulated the French team for reaching another final and is rallying behind them to win the title.

"I will support them in the final. It is a great team and deserves to win the World Cup."

He added : "We know that everyone is proud of us, His Majesty the King is proud of the players, and the fans are proud of them. We played with the heart and did not give up, and we reflected a wonderful image of African football."

Morocco will face Croatia in the third and fourth place game on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.