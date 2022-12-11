World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui eyes World Cup title after reaching semifinals 

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has set sights on winning the 2022 World Cup after reaching the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Arab country defeated Portugal 1-0 to become to become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball at Al Thumama Stadium.

"We can dream, why shouldn't we dream about winning the World Cup?" said Regragui, who only took over as coach in August.

"It doesn't cost you anything to have dreams. European countries have been used to winning the World Cup..."

"We're very proud because the players who did come in did a fantastic job. We're a 26-man squad and to get far in this tournament we'll need all of them."

Morocco had become the fourth African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

Morocco will face holders France in the semifinals at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.