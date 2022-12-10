World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui makes World Cup history

Moroccan coach Walid Regragui becomes the first African coach to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup following his side's win againstPortugal.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup following their 1-0 win over Portugal.

Youssef En-Nesyri got the only goal in a dramatic 1-0 win at Al Thumama and denied Portugal what would have been a place in the last four for the first time for 16 years.

Morocco, who had substitute Walid Cheddira sent off late on finished the game with 10-men.

The North African side held onto their lead in the first half as Portugal chased for the equalizer throughout the second half with star player Cristiano Ronaldo coming on as a substitute.

Morocco has set up a semifinal against either France or England at Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, where they will again be supported by a fierce crowd who roared them past Portugal.