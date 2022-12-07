World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui praises his team's attitude after beating Spain on penalties 

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has commended his players after the team's win over Spain in the Round of 16 stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The North African side made history by beating Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero of the game as he saved two spot kicks to prevent the 2010 World Champions from progressing to the last eight.

"The players were tremendous, with their energy and determination, They were very determined to defend against one of the best teams in the world in keeping the ball," Regragui said.

"We wanted to win in normal time, but we knew we had one of the best keepers in the world (Bono) and we were confident.

"We are a family and a team and we had great support. I always say, 11 players start a game, but different players will finish it. A game like this takes a lot of energy and I chose my squad of 26 with that in mind."

Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter-final stage on Saturday.