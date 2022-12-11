World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui talks tough ahead of semifinal game against  France 

Morocco coach Walid Regragui says his side will make it difficult for France to beat them ahead of their semi-final clash at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Arab country defeated Portugal 1-0 to become to become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball at Al Thumama Stadium.

France, on the other hand, defeated England 2-1 to reach the semis.

"We've played some really top sides, but so far we haven't achieved anything," said Regragui, who only took over as coach in August.

"Anyone who plays us now will have to be at the top of their game to beat us, it won't be easy for them, that's the message I'm trying to send out."

Morocco had become the fourth African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

The game is scheduled to take place at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.