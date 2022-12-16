World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui to hand fringe players chance against Croatia

Morocco manager Walid Regragui is set to give unused players at the World Cup a chance in the third and fourth place playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup, but their fairytale run ended when they face France. Morocco lost 2-0 to France and will now settle for a third or fourth place position.

Ahead of Saturday's clash against Croatia, Regragui will named a very different team with players such as Bilal Khanous, Anas Al-Zaruri, goalkeeper Reda Al-Taknouti getting the opportunity to make an appearance.

The Morocco coach will also welcome Walid Chedira, who was suspended for the match against France after getting sent off in the Portugal game.

Meanwhile, captain Romain Saiss and Naseer Mazraoui will miss the game due to injuries.

Morocco stunned the world after beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal en-route to making history in Qatar.