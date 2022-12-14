World Cup 2022: Morocco coach Walid Regragui warns players not to be distracted by European offers ahead of France game 

Moroccan head coach Walid Regragui has cautioned his players to focus on their semifinal game against France and not be distracted by offers from European clubs as reported by the media.

Most of the Moroccan players have been linked with a move to some big European clubs after the tournament.

Yassin Bounou, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef Al-Nusairi, Sofiane Amrabat and Ezzedine Onahi have become a target ahead of the January transfer window following their heroics in the ongoing tournament.

Coach Walid Regragui has told the players to ignore what is being reported in the media and focus on the crucial semifinal game against France.

Morocco will hope to make another history when they play France in the semifinals at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions became the first African country to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal by a lone goal in the quarter-finals.