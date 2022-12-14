World Cup 2022: Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou to battle Messi and Livakovic for top award

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is in contention for a top award at the World Cup following his exploits at the tournament.

The Sevilla goalkeeper has been in splendid form at the tournament, conceding only one goal, which was from his own player Nayef Aguerd.

The goalkeeper's heroics has seen him win two Man of the Match awards, and kept four clean sheets at the tournament, two games more than his closest contender Dominik Livakovic. Bounou is expected to win the Golden Glove award.

His outstanding displays also puts him in contention for the Player of the Tournament award alongside Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

Bounou will lead his Morocco teammates into the semi-final against France on Wednesday night with a place in the final at stake.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup after beating favourites, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.