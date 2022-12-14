World Cup 2022: Morocco has a big chance of winning against France - Ambassador to Ghana Imane Ouaadil 

Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana Imane Ouaadil says they are confident of victory against France in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup.

The North African side became the first African country to play in a semifinal match at the tournament.

Morocco will be dreaming to reach a first ever World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday November 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

According to the Moroccan Ambassador, Imane Ouaadil, the team has a big chance of winning the game following their impressive run in the tournament.

“Our chances of winning have improved.”, she told Happy FM.

If we beat Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, anything can happen. Anything can happen, and we are confident. Morocco has already won, irrespective of whatever happens. If we win Morocco win not sleep for one year”, she added.