World Cup 2022: Morocco head coach Walid Regragui unveils final 26-man squad for the Mundial

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has unveiled his final list of 26 players for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar following a press conference on Thursday.

Injured trio Imran Louza, Tarik Tissoudali and Adam Masina were left out of the squad list.

Wydad AC trio of goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yahya attiat-Allah and Yahya Jabrane have been summoned by their former coach who guided them to the CAF Champions League triumph last season.

Belgium-born attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannous is a surprise inclusion in the Atlas Lions squad for the Mundial in Qatar.

Shockingly missing out in Regragui's squad is Turkey based striker Ayoub El Kaabi whose place has been taken by Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has also summoned after being on the periphery for sometime now due to misunderstanding between him and former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Morocco are same in the group with Belgium, last edition's finalists Croatia and Canada. The Mundial will run from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Below is the full list

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou - Munir Mohamedi - Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi - Noussair Mazraoui - Nayef Aguerd - Romain Saiss - Achraf Dari - Jawad El Yamiq - Yahya Attiat Allah - Badr Benoun.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabet - Selim Amallah - Azzedine Ounahi - Yahya Jabrane - Abdelhamid Sabiri - Bilal El Khannouss.

Attackers: Amine Harit - Ilias Chair - Abderrazak Hamdallah - Hakim Ziyech - Youssef En-Nesyri - Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - Zakaria Aboukhlal - Sofiane Boufal - Walid Cheddira.