Moroccan midfielder Soufiane Amrabat has set a new record in the World Cup as the African player with the most successful ball recovery in this year''s tournament according to Opta.

The Fiorentina midfielder has been one of the outstanding players for Morocco in this tournament.

He has been tipped to make the team of the tournament following his outstanding performances.

According to the Opta statistics, Amrabat has recovered the ball 51 times so far in the tournament and he also has the opportunity to increase the number if he plays in the match to determine the third-place winner.

Morocco will hope to make another history if they are able to clinch the third place when they face Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday for the third and fourth place.

Morocco is the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.