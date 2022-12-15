World Cup 2022: Morocco turn attention to third-place playoff after France defeat

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou admitted that the match against France in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals was difficult, but he praised the Atlas Lions' performance.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

According to the Sevilla goalkeeper, their attention is on the third-place playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

"The match was never easy against the French national team. We presented great levels during the confrontations, and we did everything we had during the matches, but we were not successful in the last meeting, and this is football,” he said.

He added, "Now we will rest, then we will think, focus and prepare well, starting tomorrow in our scheduled match against Croatia, and we aspire to win and take third place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup."