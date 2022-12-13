World Cup 2022: Morocco vs France - A “special battle” between the two friends

French star Kylian Mbappe will come face to face with his Moroccan friend Ashraf Hakimi, during the match that will bring together their teams for the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

France qualified after their victory over England with two goals to one, while the “Atlas Lions” ensured the pass to the last four after beating Portugal with a first-half goal.

Mbappe and Hakimi have a strong friendship in Paris Saint-Germain, and they have always appeared together in funny videos. And last April, the French star appeared enjoying the atmosphere of the month of Ramadan, in the house of his friend Hakimi, in the Moroccan way.

Before meeting Spain in the Round of 16, Mbappe visited Hakimi at the hotel, where the Moroccan mission is staying in Doha, in order to support him and raise his spirits.

Immediately after France's victory over England, on Saturday evening, Ashraf Hakimi tweeted on his Twitter account, saying: "See you soon, my friend Mbappe," referring to the meeting that will bring them together.

See you soon my Friend ❤️🤝🏽 @KMbappe — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 10, 2022

African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current holders France in Wednesday's semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach the final four, while Les Bleus sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive, and either Argentina or Croatia will await the victors in the showpiece event.